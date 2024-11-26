JEE Main 2025 correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, list of changes allowed

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, November 26. Candidates who applied for the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in and need to make changes in their forms can do it up to November 27. JEE Main 2025 correction window opens today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

During the correction window, they are not allowed to change/update their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs.

Candidates can update one of the following:

Name

Mother's name

Father's name

They can change all these fields:

Class 10/equivalent details

Class 12/equivalent details

PAN number

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub category

PwD status

Signature.

JEE Main 2025: How to use the correction facility

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 1 correction link given under the candidate activity tab. Login by providing the requested information. Choose the field you want to update. Make the required changes. Upload documents, if required. Submit. If the application fee has been increased due to the correction, make the payment. Otherwise, your correction will not be saved. Finally, submit your correction and download the acknowledgement slip.

Candidates are also allowed to change the paper, medium of examination and preference of exam cities. The exam city will be allotted based on the permanent and present address of a candidate.

Also read: IIT Kanpur, MoE launch free 45-day SATHEE course for JEE Mains 2025 prep

After correction, if the application fee increases due to a change in the form, candidates must pay it. Corrected fields will be updated in the form only after the payment, NTA said.

It added that if the fee decreases after correction, the agency will not provide a refund to the candidates.