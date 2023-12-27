Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improving your word power is now easy

Improving your word power is no longer a herculean task. If you are looking for a way to improve your vocabulary and score better in the verbal sections of competitive exams, here is a way to do it. If you are looking for a way to improve your vocabulary and score better in the verbal sections of competitive exams, here is a way to do it.(HT file)

Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Wheedle (Verb)

Meaning: use flattery or coaxing in order to persuade someone to do something or give one something

Example: It was just a ruse to wheedle more money out of gullible customers

Welter (Noun)

Meaning: a large number of items in no order; a confused mass

Example: There's such a welter of conflicting rules

Wary (Adjective)

Meaning: feeling or showing caution about possible dangers or problems

Example: They teach their children to be wary of strangers

Withhold (Verb)

Meaning: refuse to give (something that is due to or is desired by another)

Example: He said he believed it was the school's legal right to withhold exam results

