Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improving your word power is now easy
Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Improving your word power is no longer a herculean task. If you are looking for a way to improve your vocabulary and score better in the verbal sections of competitive exams, here is a way to do it.
Wheedle (Verb)
Meaning: use flattery or coaxing in order to persuade someone to do something or give one something
Example: It was just a ruse to wheedle more money out of gullible customers
Welter (Noun)
Meaning: a large number of items in no order; a confused mass
Example: There's such a welter of conflicting rules
Wary (Adjective)
Meaning: feeling or showing caution about possible dangers or problems
Example: They teach their children to be wary of strangers
Withhold (Verb)
Meaning: refuse to give (something that is due to or is desired by another)
Example: He said he believed it was the school's legal right to withhold exam results
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Can you come up with a few synonyms for the word wary?
- Can you come up with a few antonyms for the word wheedle?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)