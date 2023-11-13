Vocabulary Made Easy series: Learn new words to improve your word power

With exams around the corner, practicing to improve your vocabulary can help you score easily and get your ranks up the list. Improving your vocabulary is an ongoing process through reading, listening activities and being curious about learning new words every day. Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(Hindustan Times)

Fidget (Verb)

Meaning: make small movements, especially of the hands and feet, through nervousness or impatience

Example: The audience began to fidget and whisper.

Finicky (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person) fussy about their needs or requirements.

Example: She's a really finicky eater.

Flamboyant (Adjective)

Meaning: tending to attract attention

Example: He's quite flamboyant and I'm the opposite of that.

Flippant (Adjective)

Meaning: not showing a serious or respectful attitude

Example: She did not mean to sound flippant.

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Serious, respectful and frivolous. Which of these words is another word for flippant? Can you think of some usage examples for the word finicky?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)