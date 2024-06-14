 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to climb your way to success in exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to climb your way to success in exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 01:31 PM IST

To improve vocabulary and word power, students must put in extra hard work and dedication to meet their goals.

There is no easy way to succeed. Hard work helps students climb the ladder to succeed in competitive exams. Similarly, to improve word power, students must put in extra hard work and dedication to meet their goals.

There is no easy way to succeed. Hard work helps students climb the ladder to succeed in competitive exams. (Shutterstock)
There is no easy way to succeed. Hard work helps students climb the ladder to succeed in competitive exams. (Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Indictment (Noun)

Meaning: a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime

Example: The poor exam results were seen as an indictment of the new curriculum

Indefatigable (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or their efforts) persisting tirelessly

Example: One can only salute such indefatigable souls, and wish them success in their efforts

Improbable (Adjective)

Meaning: not likely to be true or to happen

Example: And yet, improbable as it had seemed for most of the afternoon, they won

Inscrutable (Adjective)

Meaning: impossible to understand or interpret

Example: He was oddly inscrutable, like he knew what all the questions were

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. The relationship between artist and subject can be _______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Inscrutable, Improbable)
  2. And they can all wear entirely _______________ costumes and still look good. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Improbable, Indefatigable)
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Indictment?
  4. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Indefatigable?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
