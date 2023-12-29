WB Police Lady Constable exam date released at wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Lady Constables West Bengal Police - 2023 on December 29. Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. WBPRB releases exam schedule for Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2023

As per the notification, the Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2023 has been scheduled for January 21, 2024.

The e-Admit Card will be available on the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on January 10, 2024. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their applictaion number and date of birth.

WB Police admit card 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Click on the Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 PMT/ PET admit card link

Key in your applictaion number and date of birth

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.