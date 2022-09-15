Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB SET 2023 Registration deadline extended till Sept 18

WB SET 2023 Registration deadline extended till Sept 18

competitive exams
Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:40 PM IST

WB SET 2023 Registration: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has extended the last date for online registration for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2023.

WB SET 2023 Registration: Assistant professor Mohd Sajid is fondly compared to Jeetu bhaiya from Kota Factory, by his students. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)(File)
ByHT Education Desk

WB SET 2023 Registration: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has extended the last date for online registration for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2023. Interested candidates can now apply for SET 2023 at the official website wbcsconline.in till September 18, 2022 till 12 midnight.

The last date earlier was September 15 but now it has been extended by 3 more days.

WB SET 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023, in 33 subjects at selected test centres in different districts.

“The date for ONLINE APPLICATION for 24th SET has been extended till 18th September, 2022 at 12 midnight.” reads the official notice.

The WB SET Test will consist of two objective type papers. Aggregate of both the papers will be taken to make the merit list.

The SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal state.

The general category candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs. 1200, while SC, ST, PwD and transgender candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.30. and OBC and EWS candidates Rs.600.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website wbcsconline.in

Click on the apply for “state eligibility test 2023”

Fill in the Exam Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details,

Upload Documents, Pay fee and submit application

Download and save for future purposes

Thursday, September 15, 2022
