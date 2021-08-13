WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has started the registration process of WBJEE 2021 Counselling. The registration process started on August 12, 2021, and will end on August 16, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling schedule for WBJEE 2021 candidates for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE (M) candidates. Also, all the dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances, candidates will have to visit the website regularly for any update. Check the complete schedule below.

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Schedule

Opening date of application August 12, 2021 Closing date of application August 16, 2021 First round of seat allotment result August 19, 2021 Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 20 to August 24, 2021 Second round of seat allotment result August 27, 2021 Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 27 to September 2, 2021 Opting for Mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee, choice filling, choice locking September 6 to September 8, 2021 Mop- Up round seat allotment result September 11, 2021 Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission September 11 to September 15, 2021