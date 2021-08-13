Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule
WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)
WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)
competitive exams

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule

WBJEE 2021 Counselling schedule has been released. The registration process begins on wbjeeb.nic.in and will end on August 16, 2021. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:32 PM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has started the registration process of WBJEE 2021 Counselling. The registration process started on August 12, 2021, and will end on August 16, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling schedule for WBJEE 2021 candidates for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE (M) candidates. Also, all the dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances, candidates will have to visit the website regularly for any update. Check the complete schedule below. 

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Schedule 

 

Opening date of application August 12, 2021
Closing date of application August 16, 2021
First round of seat allotment result August 19, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 20 to August 24, 2021
Second round of seat allotment result August 27, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 27 to September 2, 2021
Opting for Mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee, choice filling, choice locking September 6 to September 8, 2021
Mop- Up round seat allotment result September 11, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission September 11 to September 15, 2021
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in wbjeeb + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.