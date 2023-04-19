Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2023 admit cards tomorrow on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 admit cards tomorrow on wbjeeb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 19, 2023 03:27 PM IST

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download it from the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in, once released.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release admit cards of WB JEE 2023 tomorrow, April 20. Candidates can download it from the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in, once released.

WBJEE is a state level entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different universities, government colleges and self financing institutes.

The entrance test will be held on April 30.

The first paper (Mathematics) is scheduled for 11 am to 1 pm and the second paper (Physics, Chemistry) will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. Questions will be in the multiple-choice format.

Candidates who appear in both papers are eligible for both General Merit Rank (GMR) as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) and can apply for admission to all courses. Those who take only paper 2 are eligible for PMR only. Such candidates can apply for admission to Pharmacy courses only, except for Jadavpur University.

How to download WBJEE 2023 admit card

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.

Now, go to WBJEE 2023.

Open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked information and login.

Download the admit card.

Sign out