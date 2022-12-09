Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2023 Information Bulletin released, exam on April 30, 2023

competitive exams
Published on Dec 09, 2022 05:51 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 Information Bulletin released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Information Bulletin the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023. According to the Information Bulletin the examination will be conducted on Sunday, April 30. The paper -I Mathematics will be conducted 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The date to start the online application will be announced shortly by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.

For WBJEE-2023, the application fee is 500 (Rupees five hundred only) for general applicants and 400 (Rupees four hundred only) for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B applicants, plus the applicable bank service fees.

WBJEEB is a Common Entrance Examination for admission in the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Candidates can check the detailed WBJEE 2023 Information Bulletin below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
