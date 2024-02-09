West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will close the WBJEE 2024 correction window on February 9, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in. The correction window was opened on February 7, 2024. WBJEE 2024: Correction window closes today, link here

WBJEE 2024: How to make corrections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where login details will be required.

Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make necessary changes.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available on April 18, 2024 and the last date to download it is till April 28, 2024. The WBJEE 2024 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.