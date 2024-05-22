WBJEE 2024 OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses released at wbjeeb.nic.in, download link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2024 OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses on May 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination can check these details on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses out, download link here

All OMR images and machine read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE-2024 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can log-in and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines.

As per the official notice, if any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before May 24, 2024 for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

The question booklet number of candidates have also been displayed. If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she must inform the same to WBJEEB by email to info@wbjeeb.in within the above date and time.

WBJEE 2024 OMR sheets: How to download

To download the OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE 2024 login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your OMR sheet will be displayed.

Check the OMR sheet and other details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEEB will review all claims and decide on the matter. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses.

The Board has already released the WBJEE answer key on May 6, 2024. The objection window was closed on May 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.