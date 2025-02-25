WBJEE 2025 application correction window open at wbjeeb.nic.in, make modifications till February 27, direct link here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has opened the online application correction window for WBJEE 2025 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) and wish to make modifications on their applications can do so on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 application correction window is now open at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can make modifications till February 27,

Candidates must note here that the deadline to make corrections is February 27, 2025.

While making corrections, candidates are advised to take due care while making edits.

Notably, registrations for WBJEE 2025 began on January 21 and closed on February 23, 2025.

The Board will next release the WBJEE 2025 admit card between April 17 to 27.

The entrance examination is scheduled to conducted on April 27, 2025. There will be two papers - Paper-I (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The result declaration date will be announced later by the board.

It may be mentioned here that the WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists. Those who take both paper 1 and 2 will be eligible for the general (GMR) and the pharmacy merit lists (PMR), making them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.

Those who take only paper 1 will not be eligible for any rank or merit list.

Furthermore, the entrance test will be held offline using OMR sheets, and candidates should use blue/black ballpoint pens provided at the exam centre to answer the questions.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.