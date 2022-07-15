WBJEE ANM GNM 2022 OMR Response Sheet released on wbjeeb.nic.in

The OMR Response Sheet for the WB ANM GNM 2022 exam has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery & General Nursing & Midwifery (WB ANM GNM) entrance exam can check their recorded response on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can check the OMR Response sheet and answer key through their application number and DOB.

Direct link here

Candidates can challenge the answer key till July 17. The procession fee is ₹500 per question/response.

WB ANM GNM 2022 Response sheet: How to raise objections

visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the OMR response sheet link

Login using your application number and date of birth

WB ANM GNM 2022 OMR Response Sheet will be appeared on the portal

Raise objection if any and pay the processing fee

Submit your objection

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

