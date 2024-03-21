WBJEEB ANM GNM 2024 registration opens, apply till April 21

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)) has started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Test for Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (WBJEE ANM, GNM 2024). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on wbjeeb.nic.in. The direct link and the detailed schedule are given below. WBJEEB ANM GNM 2024 registration opens (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, online applications, with payment of the application fee, will be accepted from Thursday, March 21, up to Sunday, March 21, 2024.

The window for online correction of application forms and downloading the revised confirmation page will be open from April 23 to 25.

Admit cards for the WBJEE ANM, GNM entrance examination will be available for download on Friday, July 5 and the facility will close on July 14, at 12 pm. The examination will take place on July 14, Sunday, in a single shift from 12 pm to 1:30 pm. The date for the announcement of the results will be communicated to the candidates later.

The WBJEE has clarified that the admit card release date and examination date are tentative and it may be changed in extraordinary circumstances)

Check the schedule here.

WBJEE ANM, GNM 2024: Direct link to apply

How to apply for WBJEEB ANM, GNM 2024

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in. Go to examinations, ANM & GNM and then open the application link. Register and get your login details. Now, log in to the website and fill out your application form. Upload documents and make payment of the application fee. Submit your form and save a copy of the final page for future use.

After submitting the application form, candidates are advised to save a copy of the confirmation page, the photograph and the signature used for later use.

The examination fees, which is to be paid using net banking/credit card/debit card/QR code/UPI, is ₹300 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS and orphan candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹400,

The fee once paid is not refundable under any circumstances, the board said and asked candidates not to wait till the the last date to make the payment.

For further details, check the information bulletin here.