Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEEB JECA-2023 registration to begin on January 27, apply at wbjeeb.in

WBJEEB JECA-2023 registration to begin on January 27, apply at wbjeeb.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 18, 2023 03:40 PM IST

WBJEEB will begin the registration process for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA 2023) on January 27.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 registration to begin on January 27
WBJEEB JECA-2023 registration to begin on January 27
ByHT Education Desk

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the registration process for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA 2023) on January 27. Candidates will be able to apply online at wbjeeb.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023.

WBJEEB will conduct the common entrance test JECA-2023 on July 8, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 application fee: The application fee for JECA-2023 is Rs. 500 for General candidates and 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have Passed/appeared in Undergraduate Level/ final Semester Examination.

WBJEEB JECA-2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form and pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take printout for future reference.

For more details visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee registration
wbjee registration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out