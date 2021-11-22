WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card today, here's how to download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for the assistant engineer preliminary exam which is scheduled to be held on November 28. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC admit card direct link

“The candidates can download their admit card from the Commission’s Website at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November, 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has informed candidates.

WBPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration details

Download the admit card

“In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” the WBPSC has added.

The exam is being held to select Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal.