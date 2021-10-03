Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced
WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal judicial service final exam will be held from October 27 to November 8, the state public service commission, WBPSC, has said in official notification. The admit cards of all candidates who are eligible for this exam will be released on October 8, it has also said.

“The examination in Compulsory and Optional subjects will be held from 27th October to 8 th November, 2021 ( except 31st October, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th November, 2021 ) at Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata,” the WBPSC has said in the notice.

The detailed exam programme and the admit card will be released on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in. “There will be no arrangements for issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission,” the WBPSC has said.

Selection to West Bengal judicial services is done through three successive stages: preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

A total of 14 posts in civil judge (junior division) will be filled through this exam.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for interview.

