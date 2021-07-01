WBPSC works accountant recruitment 2018 interview dates announced

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the interview dates for West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment 2018. The interview will be held in online mode, the Commission has said. On July 2, the Commission would activate a link where candidates have to scan and upload their documents.

WBPSC works accountant interview details

“In view of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, it has been decided that Personality Tests of West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Exam, 2018 [Advt. No. 23/2018]will be taken in online mode on the 5th , 6th , 7th , 8th , 9th , 13th , 14th , 15th , 16th , 19th , 20th , 22nd , 23rd , 26th , 27th , 28th , 29th , 30th of July and 2nd , 3rd & 4th of August , 2021,” the Commission has notified.

“The candidate will have to attend the Online Interview from any suitable location by accessing a “Google Meet / Zoom Meeting” link (which would be sent to his/ her email id as per our record, not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview) using a computer with webcam/ smartphone/tablet and high speed internet connection capable of supporting video conference,” it has added.

Candidates have been asked to be present in front the device aleast 30 minutes ahead of the interview.

Candidates have also been asked to keep their mobile phones with them in silent mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON