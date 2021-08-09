Home / Education / Competitive Exams / West Bengal civil services prelims admit cards 2021: Direct link to download
West Bengal civil services prelims admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for the civil service examination can download their admit cards through the official site of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.(wbpsc.gov.in)
West Bengal civil services prelims admit cards 2021: Direct link to download

  • West Bengal civil services prelims admit cards 2021: West Bengal civil services prelims exam 2021 will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm across the state.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 02:51 PM IST

West Bengal civil services prelims admit cards 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam admit card 2021. The civil service Prelims exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021 across the state.

The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download WB Civil Services Prelims admit card 2021

WB Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

• Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit-Card for Written/ Screening Test” available in candidate's corner on the home page.

• On the next page, click on the link that reads, "ADMIT CARD OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021 [ADVT. NO. 18/2020]".

• Enter the login details and click on submit

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Check the admit card and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

