West Bengal Judicial Service exam notification released at wbpsc.gov.in

Published on Dec 30, 2022

The application process for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2022 will begin on January 10.

HT Education Desk

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2022. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 31 up to 3 pm. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from Feburary 8 till Feburary 15.

The Preliminary Examination will be held in March 2023 or thereabout. The Final Written Examination will be held at Kolkata in May 2023 or thereabout. A personality test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of West Bengal Judicial Service Civil Judge.

Age limit: The Candidates should be between the age of 23 to 35 years as on December 30, 2022.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 210 as application fee. Candidates from West Bengal's SC/ST categories and PwBDs who have a physical disability of 40% or more are exempt from paying any fees.

