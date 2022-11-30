XAT 2023: Registration for MBA entrance test ends today on xatonline.in

XAT 2023: XLRI-Xavier School of Management will close the registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023 today, November 30. Interested candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam on xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. To apply for the exam, follow the steps given below.

How to apply for XAT 2023

Go to the official website of XAT – xatonline.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter the asked details and register.

Now, login and fill the application form

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the page.

Keep a copy of the form saved for further reference.

XLRI conducts XAT at all India level to select students for management education. The entrance exam is used by more than 160 institutes for admissions.

Meanwhile, the answer key of CAT 2022 is awaited. The entrance exam for IIMs was held on November 27.