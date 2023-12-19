close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards at www.xatonline.in

XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards at www.xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 12:51 PM IST

XLRI to release XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admit card from tomorrow, December 20. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards at www.xatonline.in
XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards at www.xatonline.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. XAT 2024 examination will be conducted on January 7. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

XAT 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the XAT 2024 admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

This year's XAT registrations were 40% higher than last year's, according to a press statement from Xavier School of Management. This year, 135,000 applications were submitted.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at www.xatonline.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out