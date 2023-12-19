Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admit card from tomorrow, December 20. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.xatonline.in. XAT 2024 admit card from tomorrow onwards at www.xatonline.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. XAT 2024 examination will be conducted on January 7. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 30 pm.

XAT 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the XAT 2024 admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

This year's XAT registrations were 40% higher than last year's, according to a press statement from Xavier School of Management. This year, 135,000 applications were submitted.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at www.xatonline.in.