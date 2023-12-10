Xavier School of Management will close the extended registration process for the XAT 2024 examination today, December 10. Candidates can register on the official website, xatonline.in, for the XAT 2024. XAT 2024 registration process ends today, apply at xatonline.in

The XAT 2024 admit card will be released on December 20 onwards. The XAT 2024 exam is scheduled for January 7. The paper will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

XAT 2024 registration fee: The XAT Registration fee is ₹2100. However, for XLRI programmes, it is ₹200 per programme.

XAT 2024 exam pattern: The XAT question paper consists of two time-bound parts. The details are as follows:

Part I

a) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

b) Decision Making (DM)

c) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II

a) General Knowledge (GK)

b) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

XAT 2024 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Now log in and fill out your application form.

Upload documents, and make payment.

Submit the form and save a copy for future use