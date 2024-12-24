XAT 2025 Admit Card not out yet, where, how to download XLRI XAT hall ticket when released

XAT Administration has not released the XAT 2025 Admit Card yet. The XLRI XAT hall ticket when released will be available to all candidates on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2025 Admit Card: Where, how to download XLRI XAT hall ticket when released

The admit card was scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024, but it was postponed for unknown reasons.

XAT 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination will be conducted across the country at various cities. This year 34 new test cities have been added.

XAT 2025 Admit Card: How to download

All candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will comprise of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections to be included are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

A total of 26 questions will be asked in the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM), and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section. For Part 2, General Knowledge (GK), about 20 questions will be asked. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of XAT.