XAT 2025 registration begins today on xatonline.in, check details here

XAT 2025: Online registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2025 is scheduled to begin today, July 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the test on xatonline.in when the process begins. XAT 2025 registration from today (xatonline.in)

Scores of XAT 2025 will be used by over 160 institutions for admission to their management courses. The exam is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The test will be held in the following cities: Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

How to apply for XAT 2025

Go to xatonline.in. Open the candidate registration page. Now, provide the required information and complete the registration process. Now, click on the existing user login option. Provide the requested login details. Fill your application form. Upload documents. Make payment of the exam fee. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

Last year, over 1,35,000 candidates had applied for the entrance test.

“We are committed to empowering candidates with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their management careers. With over 160 XAMI and XAT Associate colleges accepting XAT scores, the opportunities are vast and diverse,” Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor Admissions of XAT said.