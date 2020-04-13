e-paper
Coronavirus: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Centre and College here.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Indian Army recruitment. (Hindustan Times)
Indian Army recruitment. (Hindustan Times)
         

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Centre and College here.

“The CEE for the Recruitment Rally held at Fatehpur from 02-20 Feb 2020 for 13 districts was scheduled on 26 April 2020 at AMC Centre and College. Due to prevailing Situation with COVID-19 pandemic it has been postponed to 31 May 2020. Fresh Modalities and instruction will be issued subsequently on improvement of the present situation,” read the notice.

India’s tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

