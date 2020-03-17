e-paper
Coronavirus: Goa cancels exams for lower classes, exams for higher classes to go ahead

The state government has already announced the shuttering of educational institutions as well as places that see the frequenting of mass gatherings including casinos, public swimming pools, nightclubs, pubs and cinemas.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:37 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

After initially dithering on the holding of examinations for school students the Goa government has decided to cancel school examinations for all students up to Standard VIII while examinations for classes above will continue provided students are made to sit at a minimum distance of one metre from each other.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the state education department has clarified that examinations for classes up to Std VIII stand cancelled and the examinations from classes IX to XII including board exams will be held as per schedule with the protocol of maintaining distance of one meter between the students.”

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the cessation of classes for school students, but hastened to add that the ban would not cover examinations that were already scheduled to take place during the month of March.

However, with the Union Health Ministry’s latest advisory requesting that examinations to be curtailed, the state government has given in and cancelled exams for the lower classes.

However, malls, markets and other utilities continue to remain open, while public offices and banks too continue as normal.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant justified his decision to go ahead with political rallies that are being held in view of the upcoming zilla parishad (district panchayat) elections saying that the meetings he has organized are being held in open spaces and do not witness the presence of tourists or people from other states who could bring the disease to the state.

The state has decided against postponing the scheduled elections but has instead assured that it will provide polling officers with masks and sanitizers.

