Coronavirus: Haryana shuts schools, cinema halls, bans public gatherings till March 31

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:32 IST

Haryana government on Sunday ordered to close all government and private schools and banned public gatherings — either political or social — till March 31 as the state bordering the national Capital further took a slew of steps to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health minister Anil Vij reviewed the preparations of health department to check the spread of the virus and decided that cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, clubs and night clubs will also remain closed till March 31. As per the order issued by additional chief secretary Rajeev Arora, gathering of more than 200 people in political, religious, social and cultural functions besides sports, personal or family events across the state has been banned till March 31.

While classes will remain suspended during this period, examinations in the schools will be held as per the schedule.

“The students will attend the school only to appear in board exams, annual exams and assessment exams as per the previous schedule. With them, all teaching and non-teaching staff will attend the school as usual,” Mahavir Singh, principal secretary (education), said on Sunday.

HSSC cancels written exam

Meanwhile, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled its online written examination for the post of assistant lineman and various other posts in skill development and industrial training department ‘due to administrative reasons and also keeping in view the spread of coronavirus’. Director general of prisons K Selvaraj on Sunday directed all jail superintendents to ensure that the newly admitted prisoners are kept in quarantine in a separate barrack for a week under the supervision of a medical officer.

The CM directed that 2,500 to 3,000 beds (minimum 100 in each district) should be identified in the isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Haryana. The number of these beds could be increased in cities like Gurugram, Rohtak and Jhajjar.

Health minister Vij said the Ayush department will organise 100 camps in the state Monday onward, wherein medicines would be distributed to the people free of cost to enhance their immunity. The spokesperson said adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any eventuality. Personal protection equipment in sufficient numbers are available with the health department and are further being augmented, he added.