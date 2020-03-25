Coronavirus: Jharkhand to promote 15 lakh students, class 5 to class 7, sans exams

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:32 IST

Over 15 lakh students studying in class-5 to class-7 will be promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes, which were scheduled from March 30, have been cancelled in wake of lockdown, which was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) has circulated an order in this regard to all district superintendents of education (DSEs). The Council has decided to conduct a baseline evaluation of the students after opening the schools for grading of the students, officials said.

JEPC director Uma Shankar Singh said, “We have taken the decision in view of prevailing lockdown situation in the state as well as the country. Students of class-5, class-6 and class-7 would be promoted to higher classes without examinations. There are around 15 lakh students in these classes across the state.”

On line of NCERT, the state has set up Jharkhand State Educational Research and Training (JSERT), which conducts the examinations for class-5 to class-7, while Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) holds examination for class-8 to class-12.

JEPC administrative officer Jayant Mishra said, “A baseline evaluation of the students would be conducted just after opening of the schools. Under baseline evaluation, students’ learning will be tested for their grading so that poor students could be given remedial classes.”

Meanwhile, JAC has further deferred the evaluation of papers for matriculation (Class-10) and intermediate (Class-12) till lockdown is over in the state, officials said. The evaluation exercise was earlier scheduled to begin from March 20 at 67 centres of the state, which had been deferred to April 1 due to Corona scare.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “We were all prepared for the evaluation exercise. But, we have deferred it till the lockdown is over in the state.”

Over 6.21 lakh students wrote the matriculation (Class X) and intermediate (Class XII) examinations across 1410 centres. Altogether 3,87,021 students appeared for the matric exams in 940 centres, while 2,34,363 students took the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The matric exams had begun with the home science paper from February 10 and concluded with the Sanskrit paper on February 28. The inter exams started with vocational papers and concluded with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

The JAC has also postponed the declaration of results for class-8 and class-9 till further order, which was scheduled this month.

Singh said, “The results will be declared after lockdown period is over.” Around nine lakh students took the class-8 and class-9 examinations.