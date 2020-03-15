e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: Karnataka govt postpones exams for classes 7 to 9

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt postpones exams for classes 7 to 9

Revised exam dates will be declared later and the students would have study holidays till then, an Education department circular said here.

education Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image. (Unsplash )
         

The Karnataka government has announced postponement of annual examinations for classes seventh to ninth till March 31 as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, which has claimed one life and affected five others in the state.

Revised exam dates will be declared later and the students would have study holidays till then, an Education department circular said here.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the annual examination of class seventh, eighth and ninth has been postponed till March 31,” the Director of Public Instruction said in the circular on Saturday.

This was applicable to all schools, including private and unaided schools, it said.

However, there would be no change in the exam schedule for class X, set to beginning on March 27, the order said.

The class XII board examinations were already underway and would continue as scheduled, officials said.

The government has already announced holiday for students up to class six as part of precautionary measure to contain the pandemic.

On Friday, it has announced lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week and asked advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week.

A 76-year old man from Kalaburagi died on March 10 while being treated for suspected coronavirus, becoming India’s first COVID-19 fatality.

Five others, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are undergoing treatment.

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News