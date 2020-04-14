e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus lockdown: OJEE 2020 exam postponed till further notice, check details here

Coronavirus lockdown: OJEE 2020 exam postponed till further notice, check details here

A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the OJEE’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 scheduled to be conducted in the first week of May 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, 2020, across India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the OJEE’s official website.

According to the notification, the detailed schedule regarding revised dates of the OJEE 2020 and related activities like online submission of application forms and downloading of admit cards, etc. will be notified, in due course of time, on the assessment of the prevailing situation.

“In continuation to earlier OJEE notifications, it is hereby announced that in view of the extension of lockdowns recently declared by the Central and the State Govt to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), OJEE – 2020, originally scheduled in the 1st week of May 2020, is postponed till further notice,” said OJEE chairperson in an issued statement.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News