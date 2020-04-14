Coronavirus lockdown: OJEE 2020 exam postponed till further notice, check details here

education

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:01 IST

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 scheduled to be conducted in the first week of May 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, 2020, across India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the OJEE’s official website.

According to the notification, the detailed schedule regarding revised dates of the OJEE 2020 and related activities like online submission of application forms and downloading of admit cards, etc. will be notified, in due course of time, on the assessment of the prevailing situation.

“In continuation to earlier OJEE notifications, it is hereby announced that in view of the extension of lockdowns recently declared by the Central and the State Govt to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), OJEE – 2020, originally scheduled in the 1st week of May 2020, is postponed till further notice,” said OJEE chairperson in an issued statement.