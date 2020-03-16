Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, multiplexes, schools, colleges closed in Lucknow

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:42 IST

As a precautionary measure against the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday ordered forthwith closure of all cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the state capital, besides schools, colleges and coaching centres. These facilities will remain closed till March 31, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order, issued on Sunday.

“All the owners, managers and coordinators of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the district have been directed to close them with immediate effect till March 31,” the order said. As a precautionary measure, the Lucknow district administration also ordered closure of all coaching institutes in the city till March 22.

DM Prakash also warned of action against institutes for non-compliance of the order.

“The owners, managers and coordinators of all the coaching institutes in the district have been directed to keep them closed till March 22. The closure will come into immediate effect,” he said in order.

A 24x7 operational Corona Control Room has also been set up in Lucknow. The control room can be telephonically accessed on numbers 0522-220333, 0522-2230688, 0522-2230691 and 0522-2230955.

The order comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government closed all schools and colleges in the state where exams are not going on till March 22.

In an office order issued on Saturday, the Lucknow University asked students to maintain distance from each other in exam halls.

“At least one metre distance must be maintained between two examinees,” Controller of Examinations (University of Lucknow) Lt Colonel (Retd) A K Mishra said in the order.

Symptomatic candidates will be made to sit in isolation rooms, the order said.

Lucknow University examinations are to start from Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 11 positive cases so far.