Home / Education / Coronavirus outbreak: Exams till class 8 cancelled in Goa

Coronavirus outbreak: Exams till class 8 cancelled in Goa

A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes IX to XII will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Panaji
Exams for Classes IX to XII will be held as per schedule with schools. (HT file)
         

Exams for students upto Class VIII were cancelled in Goa on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes IX to XII will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

She said the decision was as per the guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Several social distancing measures, including closure of schools, gyms, pubs, clubs, public swimming pools, casinos etc are already in place in the coastal state.

Goa does not have any Covid-19 patient as yet.

