e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus pandemic hits Hindu priests hard in Bengal, over 2 lakh lose jobs

Coronavirus pandemic hits Hindu priests hard in Bengal, over 2 lakh lose jobs

They are in distress with no earnings as rituals usually organised at home have been cancelled while weddings and other social programmes postponed, he said, adding that several devotees are not visiting temples during the ongoing lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Over two lakh Hindu priests in West Bengal have become jobless as various social functions, rituals and religious festivities have either been cancelled or postponed to prevent public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a pandits’ organisation spokesperson said on Monday.

They are in distress with no earnings as rituals usually organised at home have been cancelled while weddings and other social programmes postponed, he said, adding that several devotees are not visiting temples during the ongoing lockdown.

“If there are no pujas and other religious functions in the next few months to prevent gatherings, how the priests will survive,” the spokesman of the Paschim Bango Sanatan Brahman Trust, an organisation of Hindu priests in the state, said.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has left over two lakh priests across districts jobless, the spokesman said.

The organisation has planned to write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek help from the government, he said.

Many priests don’t have any other steady income and their families solely depend on their earnings from rituals like pujas, and weddings, he said.

Anindyo Mitra, father of a software engineer Prithviraj Mitra, said his son’s wedding reception was scheduled to be held in mid May, which has been cancelled for the time being.

“Our family priest requested us to go ahead with the scheduled ceremony on a smaller scale. But we have cancelled it for the time being. We are hopeful about organising the reception by November this year.

“Our family priest has lost many other contracts in this season,” Mitra said.

Sharing his experience during the lockdown, Prashanta Chakraborty, a priest in Agarpara area of North 24 Parganas, said three household ‘Annapurna’ pujas in Sodepur and Belgharia localities, had been cancelled at the last moment in March end, and that was the beginning.

Many shopkeepers, traders and businessmen, who usually observe the “haal khata” ceremony -- opening of new books of accounts on the occasion of ‘Bangla Nabobarsho’, new Bengali year,-- are also cancelling their programmes to avoid gatherings, he said.

This year, ‘Bangla Nabobarsho’, is scheduled on Tuesday.

“I used to earn around Rs 4,000 in total on ‘Poila Boisakh’ (the first day of the first month of a Bengali year).

I would have earned around Rs 2,000-2,200 from ‘Annapurna’ pujas... Hopefully, things will not be that bad during Durga Puja and Kali Puja to be held later this year.

“If the situation during that time remains as it is today, we will die,” Chakraborty, who has a 10-year-old daughter and wife, said.

Upen Mukherjee, an elderly priest in Tollygunje area of the city, said he joined the profession seven years ago after his retirement.

The last function that he had managed was a ‘griho probesh’ (puja to mark entering a new house) on February 24, Mukherjee said.

tags
top news
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Earthquake measuring 2.7 hits Delhi for 2nd day in a row
Earthquake measuring 2.7 hits Delhi for 2nd day in a row
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Ramiz Raja names batsman with ‘potential to beat even Virat Kohli’
Ramiz Raja names batsman with ‘potential to beat even Virat Kohli’
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Future Apple Watch may automatically detect panic attacks: Report
Future Apple Watch may automatically detect panic attacks: Report
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News