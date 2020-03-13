Coronavirus scare: Noida MLA requests UP govt to close schools

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:43 IST

General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh BJP Pankaj Singh on Friday said that he has requested the state government to shut down schools and cinema halls in Noida for a few days, amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pankaj Singh, who is also a BJP MLA from Noida, said in a tweet, “Have requested Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Minister for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi and District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, to shut down schools and cinema halls for a few days in Noida amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.”

Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Delhi governments have already said that all schools will remain shut till March 31.

Delhi and Jammu administrations have even shut down cinema halls till March 31.

The number of persons infected from coronavirus has climbed up to 73 in India while worldwide the virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who passed away recently, had tested positive for COVID-19.