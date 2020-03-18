e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: Varsities advise students to leave hostels, access to reading rooms, mess prohibited

Coronavirus: Varsities advise students to leave hostels, access to reading rooms, mess prohibited

The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, has directed students to vacate their respective hostels latest by midnight of March 18.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (PTI)
         

Suspension of mess facilities, closure of libraries and common areas and restrictions on movements are some of the problems students may have to face as universities and educational institutions in the country advise them to leave hostels in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, has directed students to vacate their respective hostels latest by midnight of March 18. “Mess and reading room facilities will be suspended from March 19. International students will continue to stay in the hostels till further orders with restricted mobility,” the order by the institute said.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which had also directed students to vacate hostels, has allowed foreign students and PhD scholars whose research is at crucial stages to stay.

“No mess facilities will be allowed for off-campus students. The gymnasium, television room, table tennis room, music room, reading room will be shut and all-night canteens and juice centres closed,” an official said.

The National Institute of Rourkela has said the students who are staying back will do it “at their own risk”.

“Students willing to stay in hostels are allowed to do so at their own risk but they must intimate their respective wardens and sign a self declaration form. Boarders staying back and not-signing self declaration form will be levied a fine of Rs 25,000,” an order issued by the chief warden said.

The Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University too have advised students to leave hostels.

The classes in universities and educational institutions are suspended till March 31. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after four more were reported from various parts of the country.

tags
top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News