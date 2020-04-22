e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Assam govt directs all educational institutions not to increase fees

Coronavirus: Assam govt directs all educational institutions not to increase fees

The educational institutions who have already collected the fees meant for the month of April will adjust the concession in the next month, the minister said at a press conference here.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (HT file)
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (HT file)
         

Assam government has directed all educational institutions in the state not to increase fees during the coronavirus pandemic and to waive fifty per cent fees for the month of April from pre-primary to Class 12, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The educational institutions who have already collected the fees meant for the month of April will adjust the concession in the next month, the minister said at a press conference here.

There shall be also no increase in the school fees without the prior approval of the government during the pandemic, he said.

At the same time, there shall be no curtailment of salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff, he added.

“The income of all citizens have been severely affected and this is a step to help people to tide over the crisis”, Sarma said.

A meeting of the Education department’s fees committee was held with school representatives and they have all agreed to it, he said, “If schools remain closed till May 30, then there will be a loss of 52 days which can be managed by having full classes on Saturdays, keeping schools opened and reducing the number of declared holidays”, Sarma said.

It will be, however, difficult if schools remain closed beyond that and “I have asked the Education department to make a contingency plan, in case of such a situation”, the minister said.

“The teachers have to make sacrifices to save the academic year and they are ready to do it”, Sarma said, Schools in Assam are closed since March 16 following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday to discuss Covid-19
PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday to discuss Covid-19
Live: Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Live: Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News