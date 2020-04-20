e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus Lockdown: 30 students brought from Kota reach home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Coronavirus Lockdown: 30 students brought from Kota reach home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The students reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said.

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
Covid-19 screening of all the students of UP will be done prior to sending them home. (Photo: Twitter/@UPSRTCHQ)
Covid-19 screening of all the students of UP will be done prior to sending them home. (Photo: Twitter/@UPSRTCHQ)
         

Thirty students, who were brought to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes here, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said.

The students underwent checkups for COVID-19 after reaching the state, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan on Friday to bring students from the state, who were in that city to prepare for engineering and medical competitive exams.

tags
top news
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
LIVE | Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
LIVE | Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News