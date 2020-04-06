e-paper
Covid-19: School in Thane used robot to light candles on Sunday

Videos of the robot lighting candles at the premises of Sacred Heart School in Varap area of Kalyan taluka in the district went viral soon after.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Thane
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file )
         

A robot bought from Sweden by a school in Maharashtra’s Thane district lighted candles on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal in connection with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“It lit nine candles as part of the PM’s appeal to do so at 9pm for nine minutes. The robot was brought from Sweden.

It can be programmed for many tasks and we decided to programme it so that it could light candles. We wanted to highlight a combination of science and culture,” said the school’s COO Albin Anthony.

