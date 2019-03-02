CP Thakur appointed CUSB chancellor

Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Dr CP Thakur has been appointed the chancellor of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya. A notification to this effect was issued on Friday.

Thakur, who received the prestigious Padma Shri and BC Roy Awards, will have tenure of five years. He succeeds former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, whose term ended last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the central universities, appointed him. After Thakur’s name got the Visitor’s nod, the department of higher education, ministry of human resource department, issued the communique for the CUSB to notify the same. Thakur’s name was also promptly included in the CUSB website.

CUSB vice chancellor, Prof Harish Chandra Singh Rathore, said the position was vacant for a long time and it was good to have to a famed personality as the chancellor. “He will preside over the board meeting and convocation,” he added.

Thakur, a famous doctor, said he had all his life remained associated with academics and worked with integrity. “I will try to contribute whatever best I can for the institution,” he said.

Established under the Central Universities Act, 2009, CUSB shifted to its new sprawling campus at Panchanpur, approximately 12 kms away from Gaya, last year.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 14:00 IST