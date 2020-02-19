CSBC Bihar Police constable admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in, exam on March 8

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:35 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police has released the admit card for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam on February 19, 2020, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. However, currently the link to download the admit card is not opening.

The Board will be conducting the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination on March 8, 2020, in two shifts, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall ticket to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download your e-Admit Card for written exam scheduled on 08.03.2020 of Bihar Police Constable”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.