e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police constable admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in, exam on March 8

CSBC Bihar Police constable admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in, exam on March 8

The Board will be conducting the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination on March 8, 2020, in two shifts, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police constable admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
CSBC Bihar Police constable admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police has released the admit card for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam on February 19, 2020, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. However, currently the link to download the admit card is not opening.

The Board will be conducting the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination on March 8, 2020, in two shifts, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall ticket to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download your e-Admit Card for written exam scheduled on 08.03.2020 of Bihar Police Constable”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News