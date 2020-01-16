CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable admit card to release on Jan 18

education

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:02 IST

CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar will release the admit card for mobile squad constable examination on January 18, 2020. CSBC will conduct the examination to recruit 496 mobile squad constable under advertisement number 04/2019. The examination will be held on February 2.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Those who are not able to download the e-admit card can visit the office of CSBC at Harding Road, Patna on January 28 or 29 between 11 am and 5 pm to receive the duplicate admit card.

CSBC will release the roll number -wise centre list on January 20. Candidates can check their alloted centre online at the official website.

The examination will be conducted in OMR sheets. Candidates are advised to practise filling OMR sheets correctly by downloading a sample sheet from the website. Any mistake in filling the details of information in the OMR sheet will lead to cancellation of your candidature.

Click here for OMR sample sheet. (Scroll down to last page)