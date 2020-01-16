e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable admit card to release on Jan 18

CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable admit card to release on Jan 18

CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar will release the admit card for mobile squad constable examination on January 18, 2020. CSBC will conduct the examination to recruit 496 mobile squad constable posts.

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:02 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Mobile Squad constable admit card
CSBC Mobile Squad constable admit card(CSBC)
         

CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar will release the admit card for mobile squad constable examination on January 18, 2020. CSBC will conduct the examination to recruit 496 mobile squad constable under advertisement number 04/2019. The examination will be held on February 2.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Those who are not able to download the e-admit card can visit the office of CSBC at Harding Road, Patna on January 28 or 29 between 11 am and 5 pm to receive the duplicate admit card.

CSBC will release the roll number -wise centre list on January 20. Candidates can check their alloted centre online at the official website.

The examination will be conducted in OMR sheets. Candidates are advised to practise filling OMR sheets correctly by downloading a sample sheet from the website. Any mistake in filling the details of information in the OMR sheet will lead to cancellation of your candidature.

Click here for OMR sample sheet. (Scroll down to last page)

tags
top news
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
Tilak Express DerailedICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News