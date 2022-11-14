CSBC recruitment 2022: Apply for 689 Prohibition Constable post, get link here

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has begin the online application process for selection of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 14.

CSBC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 689 vacancies of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

CSBC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

CSBC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the General/BC/EBC/EWS category should pay a fee of ₹675, while candidates from the reserved category, women candidates, and candidates of a third gender should pay a fee of ₹180.

CSBC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab

Now click on the application link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

