CTET admit card 2020 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download

CTET admit card 2020 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download

As per the official notification, the tentative date for the release of the admit card for the CTET exam is the third week of June.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CTET exam will be held on July 5, 2020, in 110 cities all over the country.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 5, 2020, in 110 cities all over the country. The admit cards for the CTET July 2020 exam is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CTET July 2020 examination can download their admit card online at ctet.nic.in after it is released.

CTET July 2020: How to download the admit card after it is out

1) Visit the official website of CTET

2) On the homepage, click on the link for CTET July 2020 admit card

3) Fill in the details including registration number and date of birth/ password and submit

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print out of the CTET 2020 admit card and save it on your computer too.

