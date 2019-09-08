Data analytics course to start at IIT-Patna

education

Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bombay Stock Exchange Institute (BSEI) Limited on September 5 to commence an integrated course on Data Analytics and Business Intelligence for working professionals.

The MoU was signed at IIT-P campus between Ambarish Datta, managing director of BSE Institute and Sumanta Gupta, associate dean (resource) of IIT-P in the presence of Jawar Singh, professor, Department of Continuing Education Program, IIT-P and Pradeep Chowdhary, business head, BSEI Limited.

The course aims to provide world-class education to the working professionals by enhancing their fundamental knowledge and practical application.

Arijit Mondol, an IIT-P faculty member, said, “The course would develop an in-depth understanding of analytics. Key topics like data mining, visualisation techniques, statistics, and machine hearing would be the focus.”

“The course would be the first of its kind at IIT-P. After the completion of the nine-month course, the professionals would get certificates. This will open better career avenues for them in marketing and stock exchange area. As for now, the agreement is done between both institutions. Further plan would be laid down soon,” added Mondol.

