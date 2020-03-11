e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DCPCR asks school to allowed student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

DCPCR asks school to allowed student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

The student, a class 9 student of a government school in northeast Delhi, was shot in the hand during the communal violence last month and missed her exams, the commission said.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to a school here to ensure that a student, who missed her exams since she was shot in the hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots, be allowed to take them after she is healed.

The student, a class 9 student of a government school in northeast Delhi, was shot in the hand during the communal violence last month and missed her exams, the commission said.

“Our city has faced a great plight and our children have gone through trauma that no child should. In light of this, the Commission asks you to ensure that she may be allowed to give her exams when she is healed and her year does not go in vain,” the notice said.

The notice was issued on Monday by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu. It also sought an action taken report in the matter. The communal violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 people injured.

Several areas in northeast Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad, were the worst affected by the violence triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it.

tags
top news
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News