DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts before January 22

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for various posts including planning assistant, senior law officer, deputy director (planning), deputy director (architecture), assistant account officer and others.

Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of DDA at dda.org.in. The last date to apply for the position is till January 22, 2019.

The notification reads,”Candidates can apply online through the official website of DDA at. www.dda.org.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. To apply online, visit the website www.dda.org.in enter DDA Home Page>>Jobs> >Direct Recruitment 2019.”

DDA recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Opening date of application- December 23, 2019

Closing date of application- January 22, 2019

Last date to submit online application fees- January 25, 2019

Click here to view the official notification

Vacancy details

Senior law officer: 03 Posts

Deputy director (Planning): 06 Posts

Deputy director (Arch.): 01 Post

Assitant director (Plg.): 19 Posts

Assistant director (Arch.): 13 Posts

Assistant director (System): 05 Posts

Assistant director (Mins): 09 Posts

Assistant accounts officer: 18 Posts

Junior law officer: 05 Posts

Planning assistant: 45 Posts

SO (Horticulture): 02 Posts

Architectural assistant: 10 Posts

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 20 Posts

Assistant director (Landscape): 05 Posts

Programmer: 03 Posts

Junior engineer (Civil): 03 Posts

Naib tehsildar: 06 Posts

Assistant section officer: 04 Posts

Surveyor: 13 Posts

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:48 IST