DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts before January 22
Updated: Dec 26, 2018 15:48 IST
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for various posts including planning assistant, senior law officer, deputy director (planning), deputy director (architecture), assistant account officer and others.
Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of DDA at dda.org.in. The last date to apply for the position is till January 22, 2019.
The notification reads,”Candidates can apply online through the official website of DDA at. www.dda.org.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. To apply online, visit the website www.dda.org.in enter DDA Home Page>>Jobs> >Direct Recruitment 2019.”
DDA recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Opening date of application- December 23, 2019
Closing date of application- January 22, 2019
Last date to submit online application fees- January 25, 2019
Click here to view the official notification
Vacancy details
Senior law officer: 03 Posts
Deputy director (Planning): 06 Posts
Deputy director (Arch.): 01 Post
Assitant director (Plg.): 19 Posts
Assistant director (Arch.): 13 Posts
Assistant director (System): 05 Posts
Assistant director (Mins): 09 Posts
Assistant accounts officer: 18 Posts
Junior law officer: 05 Posts
Planning assistant: 45 Posts
SO (Horticulture): 02 Posts
Architectural assistant: 10 Posts
Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 20 Posts
Assistant director (Landscape): 05 Posts
Programmer: 03 Posts
Junior engineer (Civil): 03 Posts
Naib tehsildar: 06 Posts
Assistant section officer: 04 Posts
Surveyor: 13 Posts
