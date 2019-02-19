Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for engineers, welfare officer, apply before March 5

DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for recruitment of welfare officers and other posts on its official website dsssbonline.nic.in. There are a total of 204 vacancies. Last date to apply is March 5, 2019.

The vacancies include 110 posts of welfare officer, probation officer, prison welfare officer, 27 posts of lower division clerk, 6 posts of stenographer grade 2, 7 posts for junior lab assistant, 5 posts of legal assistant, 1 post of scientific assistant and 48 posts of junior environmental engineer.

DSSSB Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Lower Division Clerk: Candidates should have passed Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised board. They should also have a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer.

Stenographer Grade 2: 12th pass or equivalent under 10+2 system from a recognized Board or University. Speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. typewriting in English or Speed or 80 w.p.m in shorthand and 35 w.p.m. typewriting in Hindi.

Junior Lab Assistant: 12th class pass with science stream from a recognized Board with three years experience in laboratory works Or, Degree in Science from a recognized university/institution.

Legal Assistant: Degree in Law from a recognized university.



Scientific Assistant: Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized university/institution.

Junior Environmental Engineer: Degree in Engineering in Environment/Civil from a recognized University or Institution or 03 years Diploma in Engineering in Environment / Civil from a recognized Board/University or Institution and 03 years experience in pollution control activity/sewerage works is required.

Welfare Officer/ Probation Officer/Prison Welfare Officer in Social Welfare Department: Master’s Degree in social work or Master of Art (Sociology) or Post Graduate Degree in Criminology from a recognized university/Institute.

Selection Process: The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test, wherever applicable.

Click here to view the official notification of DSSSB Recruitment 2019.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:47 IST