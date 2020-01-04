e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Delhi government run schools hold 'mega PTM'

Delhi government run schools hold ‘mega PTM’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with the parents and guardians during the PTM at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:12 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Launched in 2016, the mega PTM is aimed at opening up communication platform for the teachers and parents of children.
Delhi government-run schools held a “mega PTM” on Saturday to brief parents about their children’s progress and also to take their feedback. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with the parents and guardians during the PTM at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.

“The PTM procedures in Delhi government schools were only on paper. We have started holding regular PTMs in schools. Parents and teachers are satisfied because they get to discuss the progress and growth of students. This way, parents take a keen interest in the studies of their wards. I am happy to interact with parents, and this PTM is also an eye-opener for students,” Kejriwal said.

On opposition leaders’ allegations on the ‘Mega PTM’ being a political gimmick, Kejriwal said, “How can imparting good education to our children be a political gimmick? We have been holding regular PTMs since the last two-three years. They tried to end these PTMs but I don’t think politics on schooling and education is justified.” He said that earlier people had an inferiority complex about their children studying in government schools because of lack of financial resources.

“Earlier parents wanted to admit their wards in private schools through recommendation, now they want to admit their wards in government schools through recommendation,” he said.

“I have seen that parent-teachers’ meet also gives a boost to the confidence of the parents as they get to know about the performance of their kids. They become more supportive,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who interacted with parents at a government school in Dwarka.

