Delhi government to carry forward 1,145 vacant seats reserved for differently abled in private schools

After four rounds of admissions, less than a quarter of the 1,400 reserved seats on offer in the city’s private schools for differently abled students were filled this year. This has prompted the government to carry forward the vacant seats to the next academic year.

Hindustan Times had reported last week that the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) had invited fresh online applications for 1,268 entry-level reserved seats for a fourth round of admissions to the current academic year which has just three months left.

On Wednesday, the draw of lots were held for these seats but only 123 were filled. The DoE cited “lack of applications” for the large number of seats going vacant.

“Of the 125 applications we received during the fresh round of admission, 123 candidates were absorbed. The selected candidates have to approach the allotted school on or before December 31,” DoE director Sanjay Goel said.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, 2016, three per cent of the total number of seats meant for the economically weaker section and disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) category are reserved for children with disabilities.

Goel said that the department will carry forward the remaining reserved seats to next academic session (2019-20). “The seats will be counted in the category during next year’s admission,” he said. The notification of admission in the entry level classes under the 25% reserved seats for the EWS/DG category is likely to be announced in the first week of January, next year.

Officials in the DoE said that they are planning to organise awareness campaigns among parents to motivate them to apply.

“There is lack of awareness among parents about the reserved seats because this was the first time the quota was introduced within the 25% EWS/DG seats. We are planning to organise campaigns to aware parents from the coming admission session,” an official said.

Experts, however, said that the “lack of inclusiveness” in schools make parents reluctant from applying. “Though the situation in private schools is better than the government schools, parents of children with disabilities are still reluctant from applying there. They think their kids will only be able to adjust in special schools. More efforts need to be put in to make campuses more inclusive by appointing trained special educators and providing better infrastructure facilities,” said Dr Satender Singh, disability rights activist.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 12:51 IST